You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs) Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 55% sharper screen – 212 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 83 against 76 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 83 against 76 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.41 kg (5.31 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 369 x 248 x 23 mm

14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~78.1% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 54.1 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 16.1 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 212 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 848:1 sRGB color space - 99.2% Adobe RGB profile - 73.4% DCI-P3 color gamut 120% 74.4% Response time 1 ms 14 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +67% 500 nits Omen 16 2022 (AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time - 2:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 100 W 200 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter - 922 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS Omen 16 2022 (AMD) +10% 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 81 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.6 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 8.6 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.