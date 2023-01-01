Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Omen 16 2022 (AMD) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)

70 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
63 out of 100
HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 55% sharper screen – 212 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 83 against 76 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
Omen 16 2022 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.41 kg (5.31 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~78.1%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 54.1 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.1 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 848:1
sRGB color space - 99.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 120% 74.4%
Response time 1 ms 14 ms
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +67%
500 nits
Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 100 W 200 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 922 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Omen 16 2022 (AMD) +10%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 8.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

