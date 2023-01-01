Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 55% sharper screen – 212 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 83 against 76 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|2.41 kg (5.31 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches
|369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
|Area
|890 cm2 (137.9 inches2)
|915 cm2 (141.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.4%
|~78.1%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|54.1 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|848:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|73.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|120%
|74.4%
|Response time
|1 ms
|14 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|100 W
|200 / 280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|922 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1722
1704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +20%
12538
10415
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +12%
1814
1625
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15957
15489
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|81 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.6 mm
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 8.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1