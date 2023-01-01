Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS
- Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 55% sharper screen – 212 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.9 vs 149.1 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches
|370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
|Area
|890 cm2 (137.9 inches2)
|962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.4%
|~74.3%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Silver, Blue
|Material
|Aluminum
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|125°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|41 dB
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|FreeSync
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
|Contrast
|13333:1
|1203:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|96.3%
|73.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|72.6%
|Response time
|1 ms
|12 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|200 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|323 grams
|500 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +27%
1875
1477
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +92%
13075
6810
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +30%
1844
1420
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +61%
16171
10036
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1375 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1645 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.4 TFLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|1408
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|88
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC245
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|83 dB
|78 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|15.1 x 10.8 cm
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
