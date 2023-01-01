Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Victus 16 (2021 AMD) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)

72 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
55 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS
  • Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 55% sharper screen – 212 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.9 vs 149.1 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~74.3%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray White, Silver, Blue
Material Aluminum Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 125° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 41 dB 52 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.1 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No FreeSync
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 13333:1 1203:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 96.3% 73.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 72.6%
Response time 1 ms 12 ms
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +100%
500 nits
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 200 W
Weight of AC adapter 323 grams 500 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1645 MHz
FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1408
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 88
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +60%
7.4 TFLOPS
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
4.632 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC245
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 83 dB 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

