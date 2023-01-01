Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface 55% sharper screen – 212 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

55% sharper screen – 212 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.9 vs 149.1 square inches) Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~74.3% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray White, Silver, Blue Material Aluminum Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 125° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 41 dB 52 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 16.1 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 212 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No FreeSync Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 13333:1 1203:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 96.3% 73.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 72.6% Response time 1 ms 12 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +100% 500 nits Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 200 W Weight of AC adapter 323 grams 500 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 60 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 1375 MHz GPU boost clock - 1645 MHz FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1408 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 88 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +60% 7.4 TFLOPS Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 4.632 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC245 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 83 dB 78 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.