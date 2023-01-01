Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Huawei MateBook 16s
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 230-314% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 84 against 76 watt-hours
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches
|351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|890 cm2 (137.9 inches2)
|895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.4%
|~85.2%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|6.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|125°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|41 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|13333:1
|1829:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|96.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|96.3%
|66.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|64.5%
|Response time
|1 ms
|29 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|90 / 135 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|323 grams
|238 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +16%
1875
1619
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +27%
13075
10290
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1844
1706
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +20%
16171
13522
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.3 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|83 dB
|87.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|15.1 x 10.8 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1