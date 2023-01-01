Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 230-314% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 84 against 76 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~85.2% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.4 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 125° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 41 dB 39 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 2520 x 1680 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 13333:1 1829:1 sRGB color space 100% 96.7% Adobe RGB profile 96.3% 66.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 64.5% Response time 1 ms 29 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +25% 500 nits MateBook 16s 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 84 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 90 / 135 W Weight of AC adapter 323 grams 238 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 60 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 96 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +418% 7.3 TFLOPS MateBook 16s 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 83 dB 87.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

