Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 76 against 60 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.2 vs 137.9 square inches)

25% sharper screen – 264 versus 212 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm

12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~87.7% Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.9 mm Colors Gray White, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 125° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 41 dB 40.6 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 3120 x 2080 Size 16 inches 14.2 inches Type OLED LTPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz PPI 212 ppi 264 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3120 x 2080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 13333:1 1546:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.5% Adobe RGB profile 96.3% 86.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 94.6% Response time 1 ms 21 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 500 nits MateBook X Pro 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 60 Wh Full charging time - 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 W 65 / 90 W Weight of AC adapter 323 grams 240 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 60 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz FLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 96 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +332% 7.3 TFLOPS MateBook X Pro 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 83 dB 85.5 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

