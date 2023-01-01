Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Huawei MateBook X Pro
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz
- Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 76 against 60 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.2 vs 137.9 square inches)
- 25% sharper screen – 264 versus 212 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches
|310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|890 cm2 (137.9 inches2)
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.4%
|~87.7%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|4.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|125°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|41 dB
|40.6 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|OLED
|LTPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|264 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|3120 x 2080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|13333:1
|1546:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|96.3%
|86.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|94.6%
|Response time
|1 ms
|21 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|100 W
|65 / 90 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|323 grams
|240 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +21%
1875
1550
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +147%
13075
5297
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +26%
1844
1463
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +178%
16171
5820
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.3 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.2
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|83 dB
|85.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|15.1 x 10.8 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
