Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)

72 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
75 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Display 2880 x 1800
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1010 grams less (around 2.23 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.9 vs 147.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 91-124% higher FPS
  • Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~77.9%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 9.4 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 125° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 41 dB 56 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 13333:1 1278:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.7%
Adobe RGB profile 96.3% 71.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 69.1%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Bottom
Charge power 100 W 140 / 300 / 330 W
Weight of AC adapter 323 grams 1010 / 1068 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 20 24
L3 Cache 24 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock - 1395 MHz
FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 83 dB 82 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
