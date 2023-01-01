Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) Battery 76 Wh - 80 Wh 99.9 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1010 grams less (around 2.23 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1010 grams less (around 2.23 lbs) Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.9 vs 147.6 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 91-124% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 91-124% higher FPS Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm

14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~77.9% Side bezels 5.4 mm 9.4 mm Colors Gray Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 125° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 41 dB 56 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz PPI 212 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 13333:1 1278:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.7% Adobe RGB profile 96.3% 71.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 69.1% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 500 nits Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 80 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Bottom Charge power 100 W 140 / 300 / 330 W Weight of AC adapter 323 grams 1010 / 1068 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 60 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm GPU base clock - 1395 MHz FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 7.4 TFLOPS Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) +165% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 6000 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 83 dB 82 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.