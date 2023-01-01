You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 210-287% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 76 against 50 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (96.1 vs 137.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm

11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 620 cm2 (96.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~82.7% Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.2 mm Colors Gray White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) - 41.9 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) Size 16 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz PPI 212 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 120% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +25% 500 nits Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time - 2:15 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 187 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 96 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +382% 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.