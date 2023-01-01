Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)

70 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
69 out of 100
Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (113.5 vs 137.9 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 243 versus 212 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 327 x 224 x 17.9 mm
12.87 x 8.82 x 0.7 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 732 cm2 (113.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~87.9%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 3.1 mm
Colors Gray Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 170°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 14.9 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 120% 100%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 100 / 140 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 80 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) +15%
7.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W, 2x1W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”):
    - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)" in some regions.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

