You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 76 against 71 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~82.7% Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 47.5 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1200:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 120% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 500 nits ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 71 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 170 / 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 869 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 80 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 900 MHz GPU boost clock - 1425 MHz FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) +63% 11.1 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.