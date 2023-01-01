Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6

72 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
61 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 212 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 96GB)
  • Better webcam recording quality

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
ThinkPad P1 Gen 6

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.3 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.68 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~81.4%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Gray Black
Material Aluminum Top: Carbon fiber
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 125° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 41 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes -
Display tests
Contrast 13333:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 96.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +67%
500 nits
ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 170 / 230 W
Weight of AC adapter 323 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 630 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1140 MHz
FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +50%
7.4 TFLOPS
ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 5600 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 96 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad P1 Gen 6:
    - Models with NVIDIA RTX 3500/4000/5000 Ada or RTX4060/4080/4090 support a single M.2 SSD (up to 4TB), while versions with RTX A1000/2000 Ada – two M.2 SSDs.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
2. Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
3. Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and XPS 15 9530 (2023)
4. Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
5. ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 and MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
6. ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 and ThinkPad P1 Gen 5
8. ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
9. ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 and Precision 7680
10. ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 and Precision 5680
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский