Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 Battery 76 Wh - 52.2 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce MX550 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 76 against 52.2 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 76 against 52.2 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 49% sharper screen – 212 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

49% sharper screen – 212 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~80.3% Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.6 mm Colors Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 125° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 41 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 13333:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 96.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +25% 500 nits ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 52.2 Wh 86 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 45 / 65 / 135 W Weight of AC adapter 323 grams 300 / 541 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce MX550 4GB TGP 60 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 1065 MHz GPU boost clock - 1320 MHz FLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +170% 7.3 TFLOPS ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 83 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad T16 Gen 2: - Memory types: configurations with integrated graphics utilize DDR4-3200 or DDR5-4800, and models with discrete graphics employ LPDDR5x-6400. - Camera quality: models with discrete graphics boast a superior 5MP FHD camera, while those with integrated graphics offer either FHD or HD cameras.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.