Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 230-314% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 230-314% higher FPS Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 76 against 57 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 76 against 57 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio 31% sharper screen – 212 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (108.8 vs 137.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~80.9% Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.1 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 125° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 41 dB 35.4 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) Size 16 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 13333:1 2067:1 sRGB color space 100% 98.6% Adobe RGB profile 96.3% 76.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 74.6% Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 500 nits ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 57 Wh Full charging time - 2:08 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 323 grams 297 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 60 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 96 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +418% 7.3 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 83 dB 75 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 11.0 x 5.6 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.