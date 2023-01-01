Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)

70 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
59 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 53-73% higher FPS
  • Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 76 against 71 watt-hours
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 361.51 x 249.65 x 19.2 mm
14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 903 cm2 (139.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~82.2%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.5 mm
Colors Gray Gray, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) - 38 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1036:1
sRGB color space - 95.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 120% 67%
Response time 1 ms 30 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 173 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1550 MHz
FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +97%
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x3W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
