You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 53-73% higher FPS

Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 76 against 71 watt-hours

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 361.51 x 249.65 x 19.2 mm

14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 903 cm2 (139.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~82.2% Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.5 mm Colors Gray Gray, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) - 38 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1036:1 sRGB color space - 95.7% Adobe RGB profile - 69.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 120% 67% Response time 1 ms 30 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +25% 500 nits Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 71 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 173 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 6 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1550 MHz FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +97% 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x3W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

