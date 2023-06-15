Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Gram Style 16" (2023) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs LG Gram Style 16" (2023)

70 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
64 out of 100
LG Gram Style 16
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
LG Gram Style 16" (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
Intel Core i7 1360P
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and LG Gram Style 16" (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Can run popular games at about 166-227% higher FPS
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the LG Gram Style 16" (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
Gram Style 16" (2023)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9 mm
13.98 x 9.5 x 0.63 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 857 cm2 (132.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~86.6%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 236 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte -
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 120% -
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 96 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +302%
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Gram Style 16" (2023)
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x3W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
