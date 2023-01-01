Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Surface Laptop 5 13.5 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5

70 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
53 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 210-287% higher FPS
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.5 vs 137.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
Surface Laptop 5 13.5

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~79%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 11.3 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 13.5 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1300:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 120% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 W 0 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5X
Memory bus 96 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 0 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +382%
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz -
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

