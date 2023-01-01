You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Intel Core i7 1255U GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 166-227% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (128.6 vs 137.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~80.7% Side bezels 5.4 mm 11.5 mm Colors Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 -

Display 2880 x 1800 2496 x 1664 Size 16 inches 15 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 200 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2496 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1300:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 120% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 500 nits Surface Laptop 5 15 n/a

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 W 0 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5X Memory bus 96 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +302% 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS Surface Laptop 5 15 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz - Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.