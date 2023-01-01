Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 166-227% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (128.6 vs 137.9 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches
|340 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches
|Area
|890 cm2 (137.9 inches2)
|830 cm2 (128.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.4%
|~80.7%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|11.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|200 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1300:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|120%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|100 W
|0 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1722
1583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +76%
12538
7115
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +14%
1814
1598
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +102%
15957
7912
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5X
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|0 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|-
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.1
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
