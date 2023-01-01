Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Surface Laptop Studio 2 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 76 against 58 watt-hours
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (115.2 vs 137.9 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
Surface Laptop Studio 2

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 323 x 230 x 22 mm
12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 743 cm2 (115.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~83.1%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 9.3 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 125° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 41 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14.4 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 200 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2400 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Surface Laptop Studio 2
14.4″ (3:2 ratio) = 95.7 in2
~20% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 13333:1 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 96.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 102 / 120 W
Weight of AC adapter 323 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 80 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
7.4 TFLOPS
Surface Laptop Studio 2 +7%
7.9 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 7500 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
Power 2x5W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness ~83 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

