Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (115.2 vs 137.9 square inches) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 323 x 230 x 22 mm

12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 743 cm2 (115.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~83.1% Side bezels 5.4 mm 9.3 mm Colors Gray Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No Yes Opening angle 125° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 41 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 2400 x 1600 Size 16 inches 14.4 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 212 ppi 200 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2400 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Surface Laptop Studio 2 14.4″ (3:2 ratio) = 95.7 in2 ~ 20% more screen space Display tests Contrast 13333:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 96.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 500 nits Surface Laptop Studio 2 +20% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 58 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 102 / 120 W Weight of AC adapter 323 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB TGP 60 W 80 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 7.4 TFLOPS Surface Laptop Studio 2 +7% 7.9 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 7500 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness ~83 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.