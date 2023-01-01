Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Surface Pro 8 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Microsoft Surface Pro 8

72 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Can run popular games at about 234-319% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 76 against 51.5 watt-hours
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 910 grams less (around 2.01 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (92.5 vs 137.9 square inches)
  • 25% sharper screen – 266 versus 212 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
Surface Pro 8

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~84.3%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 125° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 41 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 13 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 266 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 13333:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 96.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +11%
500 nits
Surface Pro 8
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 100 W 0 W
Weight of AC adapter 323 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 4
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 96 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +425%
7.4 TFLOPS
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Infrared sensor No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

