Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Can run popular games at about 234-319% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 234-319% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 76 against 51.5 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 76 against 51.5 watt-hours Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 910 grams less (around 2.01 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 910 grams less (around 2.01 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (92.5 vs 137.9 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (92.5 vs 137.9 square inches) 25% sharper screen – 266 versus 212 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~84.3% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.2 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 125° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 41 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1920 Size 16 inches 13 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 212 ppi 266 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 13333:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 96.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +11% 500 nits Surface Pro 8 450 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 51.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 100 W 0 W Weight of AC adapter 323 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 60 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 96 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +425% 7.4 TFLOPS Surface Pro 8 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 83 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes - Infrared sensor No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.