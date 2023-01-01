Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 210-287% higher FPS
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 76 against 47.7 watt-hours
- Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (93 vs 137.9 square inches)
- 25% sharper screen – 266 versus 212 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|0.87 kg (1.92 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches
|287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches
|Area
|890 cm2 (137.9 inches2)
|600 cm2 (93 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.4%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|266 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|106.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|120%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|100 W
|39 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +15%
1722
1495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +111%
12538
5940
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +15%
1814
1581
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +154%
15957
6272
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Surface Pro 9:
- Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed.
- The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
