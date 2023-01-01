You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 76 against 47.7 watt-hours Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 600 cm2 (93 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~83.9% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.2 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver, Blue, Green Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 1

Display 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1920 Size 16 inches 13 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 212 ppi 266 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space - 106.1% Adobe RGB profile - 75.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 120% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +11% 500 nits Surface Pro 9 450 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 47.7 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 W 39 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 96 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +382% 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Surface Pro 9: - Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed. - The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.