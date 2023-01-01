Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Surface Pro 9 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Microsoft Surface Pro 9

70 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
59 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Microsoft Surface Pro 9 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 210-287% higher FPS
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 76 against 47.7 watt-hours
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (93 vs 137.9 square inches)
  • 25% sharper screen – 266 versus 212 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
Surface Pro 9

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 600 cm2 (93 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~83.9%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 13 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 266 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1200:1
sRGB color space - 106.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 120% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +11%
500 nits
Surface Pro 9
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 W 39 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 96 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +382%
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Surface Pro 9
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Surface Pro 9:
    - Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed.
    - The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
2. Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
3. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) vs Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
4. Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 vs Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
5. Surface Pro 8 vs Surface Pro 9
6. XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Surface Pro 9
7. Surface Laptop 5 13.5 vs Surface Pro 9
8. ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) vs Surface Pro 9
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский