Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

19% sharper screen – 212 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (137.9 vs 153.9 square inches) Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 382 x 260 x 19 mm

15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 993 cm2 (154 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~84.4% Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.9 mm Colors Gray Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 125° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 3 Noise level (max. load) 41 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 17 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 212 ppi 178 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison Creator Z17 HX Studio 17″ (16:10 ratio) = 129.9 in2 Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 ~ 12% more screen space Display tests Contrast 13333:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 96.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 100% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +25% 500 nits Creator Z17 HX Studio 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 240 / 280 W Weight of AC adapter 323 grams 735 / 890 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB TGP 60 W 90 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 7.4 TFLOPS Creator Z17 HX Studio +11% 8.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 5600 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 5.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 4.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness ~83 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.