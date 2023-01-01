Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i7 13800H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs) Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 36-50% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 36-50% higher FPS Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~80.4% Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gray Black Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 125° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 41 dB 48.6 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 360 Hz PPI 212 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No G-Sync (configurable) Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Blade 15 (2023) 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 10% more screen space Display tests Contrast 13333:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100.1% Adobe RGB profile 96.3% 69% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 70.9% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +67% 500 nits Blade 15 (2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 230 W Weight of AC adapter 323 grams 790 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 60 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1267 MHz GPU boost clock - 1605 MHz FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 7.4 TFLOPS Blade 15 (2023) +66% 12.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness ~83 dB ~90.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 13.0 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.