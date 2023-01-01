Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Razer Blade 15 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
- Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 36-50% higher FPS
- Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches
|355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|890 cm2 (137.9 inches2)
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.4%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|125°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|41 dB
|48.6 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|360 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|G-Sync (configurable)
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
Screen space comparison
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Blade 15 (2023)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
|Contrast
|13333:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|96.3%
|69%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|70.9%
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|230 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|323 grams
|790 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +10%
2276
2075
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +10%
12988
11790
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1839
1803
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17220
15887
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1267 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1605 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.4 TFLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|~83 dB
|~90.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|15.1 x 10.8 cm
|13.0 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
