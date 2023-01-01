Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Blade 16 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Razer Blade 16

70 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
77 out of 100
Razer Blade 16
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Razer Blade 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
Intel Core i9 13950HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Razer Blade 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 81-110% higher FPS
  • Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 95.1 against 76 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
Blade 16

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~85.7%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 51.3 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1305:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 89.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 120% 98.5%
Response time 1 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
500 nits
Blade 16
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:45 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 W 240 / 280 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 804 / 959 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 20 32
L3 Cache 24 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
1722
Blade 16 +24%
2140
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
12538
Blade 16 +68%
21025
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
1814
Blade 16 +21%
2200
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
15957
Blade 16 +87%
29906
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 140 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Blade 16 +147%
16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5600 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 88.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 17.0 x 9.7 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Razer Blade 16 and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or ask any questions
