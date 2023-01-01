Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Razer Blade 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
98
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
84
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
66
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
61
NanoReview Score
77
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 81-110% higher FPS
- Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 95.1 against 76 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches
|355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches
|Area
|890 cm2 (137.9 inches2)
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.4%
|~85.7%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|51.3 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1305:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|89.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|120%
|98.5%
|Response time
|1 ms
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:45 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|100 W
|240 / 280 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|804 / 959 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5.5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|24 (8P + 16E)
|Threads
|20
|32
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|36 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1722
Blade 16 +24%
2140
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12538
Blade 16 +68%
21025
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1814
Blade 16 +21%
2200
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15957
Blade 16 +87%
29906
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|3072
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|88.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|17.0 x 9.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3