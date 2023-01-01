Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Razer Blade 17 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- 67% sharper screen – 212 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (137.9 vs 159.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 57-77% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 82 against 76 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches
|395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|890 cm2 (137.9 inches2)
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.4%
|~80.3%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|4
|Noise level
|-
|49.1 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|360 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|120%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|794 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1722
Blade 17 (2022) +8%
1868
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12538
Blade 17 (2022) +4%
13011
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1814
Blade 17 (2022) +4%
1889
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16430
Blade 17 (2022) +2%
16795
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|115-130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|-
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|-
|70 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
