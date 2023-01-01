You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs) Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 67% sharper screen – 212 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

67% sharper screen – 212 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (137.9 vs 159.2 square inches) Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 57-77% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 57-77% higher FPS Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 82 against 76 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 82 against 76 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm

15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~80.3% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 2 4 Noise level - 49.1 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 360 Hz PPI 212 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 120% - Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +67% 500 nits Blade 17 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 82 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 280 W Weigh of AC adapter - 794 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 115-130 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1504 MHz GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS Blade 17 (2022) +103% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 - Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness - 70 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.