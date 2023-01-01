Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Blade 17 (2022) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Razer Blade 17 (2022)

70 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
70 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Razer Blade 17 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 67% sharper screen – 212 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (137.9 vs 159.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 57-77% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 82 against 76 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
Blade 17 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~80.3%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level - 49.1 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 120% -
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +67%
500 nits
Blade 17 (2022)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 794 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 115-130 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Blade 17 (2022) +103%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 -
Power 2x5W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness - 70 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Razer Blade 17 (2022) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or ask any questions
