You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs) Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 26% sharper screen – 212 versus 168 pixels per inch (PPI)

26% sharper screen – 212 versus 168 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (137.9 vs 159.2 square inches) Advantages of the Razer Blade 18 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 81-110% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 81-110% higher FPS Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 82 against 76 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 82 against 76 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm

15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~91.5% Side bezels 5.4 mm 3.7 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 3 Noise level (max. load) - 53.5 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 18 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz PPI 212 ppi 168 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1037:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 85.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 120% 100% Response time 1 ms 6 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 500 nits Blade 18 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 82 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 W 230 / 280 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter - 804 / 823 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP - 140 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS Blade 18 +147% 16.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5600 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.4 Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 85.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 17.0 x 9.7 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Blade 18: - All configurations come with 32GB DDR5 memory, except for the GeForce RTX 4060 version, which has 16GB. Memory can be upgraded up to 64GB. - GeForce RTX 4090 models have 2TB solid-state storage, while other models have 1 TB. Storage can be upgraded up to 8TB, with SATA SSD or mechanical hard drive options available.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.