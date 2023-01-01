Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Razer Blade 18
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
98
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
84
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
62
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
NanoReview Score
78
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- 26% sharper screen – 212 versus 168 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (137.9 vs 159.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Razer Blade 18
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 81-110% higher FPS
- Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 82 against 76 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches
|395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|890 cm2 (137.9 inches2)
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.4%
|~91.5%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|3.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|53.5 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|18 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|168 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1037:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|85.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|120%
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|6 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|100 W
|230 / 280 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|804 / 823 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|24 (8P + 16E)
|Threads
|20
|32
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|36 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1722
Blade 18 +23%
2111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12538
Blade 18 +75%
21984
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1814
Blade 18 +20%
2181
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15957
Blade 18 +82%
29112
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|3072
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.4
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|85.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|17.0 x 9.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Blade 18:
- All configurations come with 32GB DDR5 memory, except for the GeForce RTX 4060 version, which has 16GB. Memory can be upgraded up to 64GB.
- GeForce RTX 4090 models have 2TB solid-state storage, while other models have 1 TB. Storage can be upgraded up to 8TB, with SATA SSD or mechanical hard drive options available.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
