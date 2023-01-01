You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 210-287% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 210-287% higher FPS Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 76 against 67 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 76 against 67 watt-hours Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (15.6") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs) Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (124.3 vs 137.9 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm

13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~83.6% Side bezels 5.4 mm 5 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 48 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 96% DCI-P3 color gamut 120% 99% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +25% 500 nits Galaxy Book 2 Pro (15.6") 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time - 2:10 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 165 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 96 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +382% 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS Galaxy Book 2 Pro (15.6") 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 0.9 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.