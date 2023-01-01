Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 234-319% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 76 against 63 watt-hours
  • 28% sharper screen – 212 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (94.7 vs 137.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm
11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~79.8%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray, Burgundy
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 125° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 41 dB 33.9 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 13333:1 373000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 96.3% 97.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 99.7%
Response time 1 ms 2 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:05 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 100 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 323 grams 165 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 96 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +425%
7.4 TFLOPS
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 83 dB 72.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 11.4 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

