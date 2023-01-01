Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 or MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3
VS
57 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 58.2 against 54 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (100.1 vs 126.6 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 356.61 x 229.1 x 15.49 mm
14.04 x 9.02 x 0.61 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 817 cm2 (126.6 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1658:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.8%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 3
300 nits
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 67 W
Weigh of AC adapter 160 grams 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3
1.69 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +78%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 81.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Galaxy Book 3 and Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
2. Galaxy Book 3 and Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
3. Galaxy Book 3 and MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
4. Galaxy Book 3 and Surface Laptop 5 15
5. Galaxy Book 3 and Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6")
6. Galaxy Book 3 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro (15.6")
7. MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and Surface Laptop 5 15
8. MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and XPS 13 Plus 9320
9. MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
10. MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский