Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 356.61 x 229.1 x 15.49 mm

14.04 x 9.02 x 0.61 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 817 cm2 (126.6 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~84.6% Side bezels 5.6 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level (max. load) 45.4 dB 49.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3024 x 1964 Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison Galaxy Book 3 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 14.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 90.6 in2 ~ 14% more screen space Display tests Contrast 725:1 48900:1 sRGB color space 65% - Adobe RGB profile 44.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 43.1% 99.3% Response time 15 ms 49 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 300 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 145 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 45 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 64 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 1.43 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +264% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 83.1 dB 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 8.5 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.