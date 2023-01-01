Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 54 against 42 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 54 against 42 watt-hours High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (126.6 vs 138.7 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605) User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs) Dimensions 356.61 x 229.1 x 15.49 mm

14.04 x 9.02 x 0.61 inches 358.7 x 249.5 x 19.9 mm

14.12 x 9.82 x 0.78 inches Area 817 cm2 (126.6 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~82.9% Side bezels 5.6 mm 7 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Material Aluminum Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 45.4 dB 42 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No FreeSync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 725:1 1829:1 sRGB color space 65% 67.5% Adobe RGB profile 44.6% 50.4% DCI-P3 color gamut 43.1% 50.1% Response time 15 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 300 nits Vivobook 16 (M1605) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 42 Wh Full charging time - 2:20 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter 145 grams 150 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 7 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 +53% 1.69 TFLOPS Vivobook 16 (M1605) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 83.1 dB 78 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes - Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 8.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.