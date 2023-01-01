Samsung Galaxy Book 3 vs HP EliteBook 640 G10
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3
- Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 640 G10
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (106.6 vs 126.6 square inches)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.57 kg (3.46 lbs)
|1.41 kg (3.11 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.61 x 229.1 x 15.49 mm
14.04 x 9.02 x 0.61 inches
|321.81 x 213.86 x 19.81 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|817 cm2 (126.6 inches2)
|688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.1%
|~78.5%
|Side bezels
|5.6 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|45.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|725:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|65%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|44.6%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|43.1%
|-
|Response time
|15 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|145 grams
|265 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 +11%
1777
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 +72%
10438
6052
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 +12%
1834
1642
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 +94%
11735
6054
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR5
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|83.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Size
|12.0 x 8.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
