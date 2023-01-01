Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 1920 x 1080 (1000 nits) CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs) Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP EliteBook 650 G10 Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS HP EliteBook 650 G10 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 356.61 x 229.1 x 15.49 mm

14.04 x 9.02 x 0.61 inches 359.15 x 233.68 x 19.81 mm

14.14 x 9.2 x 0.78 inches Area 817 cm2 (126.6 inches2) 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~80% Side bezels 5.6 mm 6.9 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Aluminum - Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 45.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 1920 x 1080 (1000 nits) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 725:1 - sRGB color space 65% - Adobe RGB profile 44.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 43.1% - Response time 15 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 +20% 300 nits EliteBook 650 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 51.3 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 145 grams 311 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 16 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 +18% 1.69 TFLOPS EliteBook 650 G10 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 83.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 8.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.