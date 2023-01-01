Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 or Laptop 17 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 vs HP Laptop 17

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 19130 grams less (around 42.18 lbs)
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (126.6 vs 160.1 square inches)
  • 33% sharper screen – 141 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Laptop 17
  • Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3
vs
Laptop 17

Case

Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 20.7 kg (45.64 lbs)
Dimensions 356.61 x 229.1 x 15.49 mm
14.04 x 9.02 x 0.61 inches		 400.7 x 257.8 x 20.6 mm
15.78 x 10.15 x 0.81 inches
Area 817 cm2 (126.6 inches2) 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~79.9%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver White, Black, Silver, Rose gold
Material Aluminum Plastic
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 45.4 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 106 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1600 x 900 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Laptop 17
17.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 127.9 in2
Galaxy Book 3
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~22% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 725:1 -
sRGB color space 65% -
Adobe RGB profile 44.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 43.1% -
Response time 15 ms -
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 3 +20%
300 nits
Laptop 17
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weight of AC adapter 145 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 4 (0P + 4E)
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 10 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 +116%
1594
Laptop 17
738
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 +180%
5974
Laptop 17
2136
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 +166%
1606
Laptop 17
604
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 +169%
5932
Laptop 17
2206
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3
1.43 TFLOPS
Laptop 17 +89%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 83.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Optional
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 8.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

