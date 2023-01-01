Samsung Galaxy Book 3 vs HP Laptop 17
Review
Performance
System and application performance
27
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
33
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
17
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
60
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
20
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 19130 grams less (around 42.18 lbs)
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (126.6 vs 160.1 square inches)
- 33% sharper screen – 141 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Laptop 17
- Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.57 kg (3.46 lbs)
|20.7 kg (45.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.61 x 229.1 x 15.49 mm
14.04 x 9.02 x 0.61 inches
|400.7 x 257.8 x 20.6 mm
15.78 x 10.15 x 0.81 inches
|Area
|817 cm2 (126.6 inches2)
|1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.1%
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|5.6 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Black, Silver, Rose gold
|Material
|Aluminum
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|45.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|106 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1600 x 900 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Laptop 17
17.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 127.9 in2
Galaxy Book 3
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~22% more screen space
|Contrast
|725:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|65%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|44.6%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|43.1%
|-
|Response time
|15 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|145 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|-
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|4 (0P + 4E)
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 +116%
1594
738
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 +180%
5974
2136
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 +166%
1606
604
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 +169%
5932
2206
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|512
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|83.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Optional
|Size
|12.0 x 8.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
