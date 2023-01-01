Samsung Galaxy Book 3 vs Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 4
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3
- Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 54 against 46.5 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 4
- Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.57 kg (3.46 lbs)
|1.77 kg (3.9 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.61 x 229.1 x 15.49 mm
14.04 x 9.02 x 0.61 inches
|360.2 x 237 x 19.93 mm
14.18 x 9.33 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|817 cm2 (126.6 inches2)
|854 cm2 (132.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.1%
|~78.6%
|Side bezels
|5.6 mm
|7.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 / 65 / 100 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|160 grams
|360 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|5 (1P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|6
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 +13%
1777
1573
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 +121%
10438
4731
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 +16%
1834
1579
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 +189%
11735
4061
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 5.6 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
