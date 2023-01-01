Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 3840 x 2400 (OLED) CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 13600HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i7 13850HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) - RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1380 grams less (around 3.04 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 2.95 kg (6.5 lbs) Dimensions 356.61 x 229.1 x 15.49 mm

14.04 x 9.02 x 0.61 inches 363.98 x 265.94 x 30.23 mm

14.33 x 10.47 x 1.19 inches Area 817 cm2 (126.6 inches2) 968 cm2 (150 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~76.7% Side bezels 5.6 mm 9.7 mm Colors Silver Black, Gray Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) 45.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 3840 x 2400 (OLED) Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison ThinkPad P16 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Galaxy Book 3 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 10% more screen space Display tests Contrast 725:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 65% 100% Adobe RGB profile 44.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 43.1% - Response time 15 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 300 nits ThinkPad P16 300 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 94 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 170 / 230 W Weight of AC adapter 145 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 60 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 630 MHz GPU boost clock - 1140 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 1.69 TFLOPS ThinkPad P16 +191% 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 4 Max. ram size - 128 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 83.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 8.5 cm 11.5 x 6.76 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

