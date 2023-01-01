Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 or ThinkPad P16 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 vs Lenovo ThinkPad P16

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1380 grams less (around 3.04 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (126.6 vs 150 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16
  • Can run popular games at about 105-143% higher FPS
  • Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~74%) battery – 94 against 54 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3
vs
ThinkPad P16

Case

Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 2.95 kg (6.5 lbs)
Dimensions 356.61 x 229.1 x 15.49 mm
14.04 x 9.02 x 0.61 inches		 363.98 x 265.94 x 30.23 mm
14.33 x 10.47 x 1.19 inches
Area 817 cm2 (126.6 inches2) 968 cm2 (150 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~76.7%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 9.7 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 45.4 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
ThinkPad P16
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Galaxy Book 3
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 725:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 65% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 44.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 43.1% -
Response time 15 ms -
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 3
300 nits
ThinkPad P16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 170 / 230 W
Weight of AC adapter 145 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 3
1777
ThinkPad P16 +10%
1950
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3
10438
ThinkPad P16 +41%
14699
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 3
1834
ThinkPad P16 +10%
2009
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3
11735
ThinkPad P16 +83%
21508
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 60 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 630 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1140 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3
1.69 TFLOPS
ThinkPad P16 +191%
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 4
Max. ram size - 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 83.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 8.5 cm 11.5 x 6.76 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

