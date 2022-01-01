Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") or ENVY 13 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") vs HP ENVY 13

50 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13
VS
51 out of 100
HP ENVY 13
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13")
HP ENVY 13
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") and HP ENVY 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13")
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13")
vs
ENVY 13

Case

Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Dimensions 304.8 x 201.93 x 13.97 mm
12 x 7.95 x 0.55 inches		 306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches
Area 615 cm2 (95.4 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~81.8%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 43.4 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1839:1
sRGB color space 100% 97.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.4%
Response time - 47 ms
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") +50%
600 nits
ENVY 13
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 40 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 284 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 12 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13")
1.41 TFLOPS
ENVY 13 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 80.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") or Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021)
3. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") or Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
4. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") or Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
5. HP ENVY 13 or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
6. HP ENVY 13 or HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
7. HP ENVY 13 or Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
8. HP ENVY 13 or Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY 13 and Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский