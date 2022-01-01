Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") vs Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13")
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 450 nits
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (95.3 vs 102.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 56% sharper screen – 259 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
|1.33 kg (2.93 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.8 x 201.93 x 13.97 mm
12 x 7.95 x 0.55 inches
|304 x 217 x 14.6 mm
11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches
|Area
|615 cm2 (95.4 inches2)
|660 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.2%
|~87.2%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|5.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray, Green
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.9 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|LTPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|259 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3000 x 2000 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|74%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|40 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4364
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1339
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5061
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|In the keyboard button
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
