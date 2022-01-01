Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") or MateBook X Pro 2021 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") vs Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021

50 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13
VS
58 out of 100
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13")
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") and Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13")
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 450 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (95.3 vs 102.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 56% sharper screen – 259 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13")
vs
MateBook X Pro 2021

Case

Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs)
Dimensions 304.8 x 201.93 x 13.97 mm
12 x 7.95 x 0.55 inches		 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm
11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches
Area 615 cm2 (95.4 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~87.2%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.1 mm
Colors Black Gray, Green
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.9 inches
Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 259 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3000 x 2000 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 74%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 40 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

