Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") or Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") vs Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)

50 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13
VS
56 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13")
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") and Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13")
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (95.3 vs 113.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 75 against 54 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13")
vs
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)

Case

Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
Dimensions 304.8 x 201.93 x 13.97 mm
12 x 7.95 x 0.55 inches		 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches
Area 615 cm2 (95.4 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~77.7%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 8.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 44.6 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 40 W 65 / 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 324 / 396 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x1.5W 2x2W, 2x3W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") and Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
3. Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") and XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
4. Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") and Galaxy Book 2 360
5. Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
6. Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) and Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
7. Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) and ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
8. Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) and Spectre x360 14 (2021)
9. Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) and Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) and Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский