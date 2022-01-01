Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") or Surface Laptop 4 15 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15

50 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13
VS
52 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13")
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13")
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 54 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Provides 58% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 380 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (95.3 vs 128.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 20% sharper screen – 200 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13")
vs
Surface Laptop 4 15

Case

Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 304.8 x 201.93 x 13.97 mm
12 x 7.95 x 0.55 inches		 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches
Area 615 cm2 (95.4 inches2) 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~80.9%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 11.3 mm
Colors Black Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 40 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 200 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2496 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1558:1
sRGB color space 100% 97.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 62%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.1%
Response time - 45 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:20 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 40 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 306 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 78.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
