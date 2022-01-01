You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 54 against 47.4 watt-hours

Provides 58% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 380 nits

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (95.3 vs 128.3 square inches) Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

20% sharper screen – 200 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 304.8 x 201.93 x 13.97 mm

12 x 7.95 x 0.55 inches 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches Area 615 cm2 (95.4 inches2) 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~80.9% Side bezels 5.2 mm 11.3 mm Colors Black Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 40 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2496 x 1664 Size 13.3 inches 15 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 200 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2496 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1558:1 sRGB color space 100% 97.7% Adobe RGB profile - 62% DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.1% Response time - 45 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") +58% 600 nits Surface Laptop 4 15 380 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 47.4 Wh Full charging time - 2:20 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 40 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 306 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24 GPU performance Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") 1.41 TFLOPS Surface Laptop 4 15 +20% 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 78.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

