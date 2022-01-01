Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") or Surface Laptop Studio – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") vs Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

50 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13
VS
62 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13")
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") and Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13")
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (95.3 vs 114.4 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 58 against 54 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 20% sharper screen – 200 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13")
vs
Surface Laptop Studio

Case

Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
Dimensions 304.8 x 201.93 x 13.97 mm
12 x 7.95 x 0.55 inches		 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm
12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches
Area 615 cm2 (95.4 inches2) 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~83.7%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 9.4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 46.7 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 200 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2400 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1714:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 78.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 80.6%
Response time - 41 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 40 W 60 / 95 / 102 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 379 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1410 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 82.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

