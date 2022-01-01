You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 450 nits Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

60% sharper screen – 266 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) Dimensions 304.8 x 201.93 x 13.97 mm

12 x 7.95 x 0.55 inches 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches Area 615 cm2 (95.4 inches2) 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~84.3% Side bezels 5.2 mm 6.2 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1920 Size 13.3 inches 13 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 166 ppi 266 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") +33% 600 nits Surface Pro 8 450 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 51.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 40 W 0 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") 1.41 TFLOPS Surface Pro 8 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.