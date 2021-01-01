Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

56 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
VS
73 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
From $999
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (94.2 vs 136.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 865960 grams less (around 1909.44 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 100 against 63 watt-hours
  • Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 36% sharper screen – 226 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 35% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 370 nits

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Weight 868 kg (1913.94 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 304.4 mm (11.98 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 199.8 mm (7.87 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 11.2 mm (0.44 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~84.3%
Side bezels 5 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Size 13.3 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1331:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 1280
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +127%
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No No
NVMe Yes Yes

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

