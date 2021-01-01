Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) vs ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
From $999
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
From $800
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 63 against 42 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 85% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 200 nits
- 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (94.2 vs 108 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 866600 grams less (around 1910.85 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) and an SSD
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|868 kg (1913.94 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|304.4 mm (11.98 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|199.8 mm (7.87 inches)
|215 mm (8.46 inches)
|Thickness
|11.2 mm (0.44 inches)
|18.3 mm (0.72 inches)
|Area
|608 cm2 (94.3 inches2)
|697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4100
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1304
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4639
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|24 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1