Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 866860 grams less (around 1911.43 lbs)
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 67 against 63 watt-hours
  • Provides 8% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 370 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 868 kg (1913.94 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Width 304.4 mm (11.98 inches) 304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
Height 199.8 mm (7.87 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 11.2 mm (0.44 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~78.9%
Side bezels 5 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 640 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

