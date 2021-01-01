Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) or ZenBook 14 UX435 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
VS
56 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
From $999
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
  • Provides 23% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 866710 grams less (around 1911.1 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
vs
ZenBook 14 UX435

Case

Weight 868 kg (1913.94 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 304.4 mm (11.98 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 199.8 mm (7.87 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 11.2 mm (0.44 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~85.1%
Side bezels 5 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Silver, Blue White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 897:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.6 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UX435 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 58 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
3. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
4. HP ENVY 13 and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
6. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
7. ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 and ZenBook 14 UX435
8. ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 and ZenBook 14 UX435
9. ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 and ZenBook 14 UX435

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский