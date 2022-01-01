Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

51 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
VS
52 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1040 grams less (around 2.29 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (94.2 vs 126.9 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 23% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 96 against 63 watt-hours
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 0.86 kg (1.9 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches		 356 x 230 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.06 x 0.78 inches
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~82%
Side bezels 5 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 120 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
3. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) vs HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
4. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
6. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
7. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский