You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 11370H RAM 8GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1040 grams less (around 2.29 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (94.2 vs 126.9 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 23% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 300 nits Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 96 against 63 watt-hours

Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.86 kg (1.9 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm

11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches 356 x 230 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.06 x 0.78 inches Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~82% Side bezels 5 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver, Blue Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) +23% 370 nits ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 300 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 96 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 120 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1035 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1200 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) 1.41 TFLOPS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 +74% 2.458 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

