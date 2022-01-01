Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) or Latitude 3320 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) vs Dell Latitude 3320

51 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Latitude 3320
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
Dell Latitude 3320
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 63 Wh
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) and Dell Latitude 3320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 63 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 48% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3320
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
vs
Latitude 3320

Case

Weight 0.86 kg (1.9 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches		 305.9 x 204 x 15.6 mm
12.04 x 8.03 x 0.61 inches
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 624 cm2 (96.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~78.1%
Side bezels 5 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 52%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) +48%
370 nits
Latitude 3320
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance
Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 3320
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
2. Surface Pro 8 and Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
3. ZenBook 14 UM425 and Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
4. ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
5. ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) and Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
6. Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) and Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
7. Latitude 5420 and Latitude 3320
8. Latitude 3420 and Latitude 3320
9. Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) and Latitude 3320

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 3320 and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский