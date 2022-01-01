You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 63 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM 8GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 63 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 48% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3320 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.86 kg (1.9 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm

11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches 305.9 x 204 x 15.6 mm

12.04 x 8.03 x 0.61 inches Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 624 cm2 (96.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~78.1% Side bezels 5 mm 5.8 mm Colors Silver, Blue Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast - 600:1 sRGB color space 100% 52% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) +48% 370 nits Latitude 3320 250 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) +68% 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 3320 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.