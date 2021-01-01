Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) or XPS 15 9510 (2021) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
VS
65 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
From $999
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 63 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (94.2 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 866190 grams less (around 1909.95 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 114-155% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
  • Provides 35% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 370 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 868 kg (1913.94 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Width 304.4 mm (11.98 inches) 344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
Height 199.8 mm (7.87 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 11.2 mm (0.44 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~89%
Side bezels 5 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +207%
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

