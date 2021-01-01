Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) vs HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
From $999
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
From $749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 63 against 51 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (94.2 vs 126.8 square inches)
- 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 866140 grams less (around 1909.84 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 8% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 370 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|868 kg (1913.94 lbs)
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|Width
|304.4 mm (11.98 inches)
|358.9 mm (14.13 inches)
|Height
|199.8 mm (7.87 inches)
|228 mm (8.98 inches)
|Thickness
|11.2 mm (0.44 inches)
|18.2 mm (0.72 inches)
|Area
|608 cm2 (94.3 inches2)
|818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1169
1072
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +39%
5365
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
478
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +48%
2582
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
