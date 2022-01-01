You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 RAM 8GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 63 against 43 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 48% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (94.2 vs 109.1 square inches) Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.86 kg (1.9 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm

11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm

12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~76.7% Side bezels 5 mm 7.6 mm Colors Silver, Blue White, Silver, Gold, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 35.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) +48% 370 nits Pavilion 14 (2021) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 43 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 280 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) 1.41 TFLOPS Pavilion 14 (2021) +33% 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.