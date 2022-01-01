Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) or Pavilion 14 (2021) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) vs HP Pavilion 14 (2021)

Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 8GB
Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) and HP Pavilion 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 63 against 43 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 48% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (94.2 vs 109.1 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
vs
Pavilion 14 (2021)

Weight 0.86 kg (1.9 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches		 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm
12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~76.7%
Side bezels 5 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Silver, Blue White, Silver, Gold, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 35.5 dB

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 280 gramm

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
Pavilion 14 (2021) +33%
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

