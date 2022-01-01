Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) or Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) – what's better?

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) and Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (94.2 vs 112.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 51% sharper screen – 250 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 8% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 370 nits
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
vs
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)

Weight 0.86 kg (1.9 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches		 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~83.9%
Side bezels 5 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Size 13.3 inches 14.5 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 250 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +127%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

