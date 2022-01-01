Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) or ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7

51 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
VS
58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 63 against 57 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (94.2 vs 108.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 35% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 370 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
vs
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7

Case

Weight 0.86 kg (1.9 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches		 315.6 x 222.5 x 14.95 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.59 inches
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~80.9%
Side bezels 5 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
2. ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
3. XPS 13 9310 vs Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
4. VivoBook S13 S333 vs Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
5. Spectre x360 13 (2021) vs Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
6. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
7. Yoga 9i (14") vs ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
8. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
9. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
10. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский